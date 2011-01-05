Daytum iPhone App Turns Your Daily Life Into Infographics [Video]

The “data-driven life” has gone mainstream. But before all the calorie-counting apps, mile-running apps, and sleep-tracking apps, there was the O.G. of digital lifetracking: the Feltron Annual Report . Since 2005, designer Nicholas Felton has been assiduously tracking his mundane comings-and-goings and packaging them into gorgeous end-of-year visualizations that describe everything from “most frequent activity” done with another human (in 2009, it was dinner) to a year’s worth of mood swings.

Now, Felton and his partner Ryan Case have released an iPhone version of Daytum, their web-based ” elegant and intuitive tool” for visual navel-gazing. Here’s a quick demo of the browser version of Daytum to explain the basics, delivered in what we hope is an intentionally ironic, TPS-Report-esque monotone:

Basically Daytum lets you “Collect, Categorize, and Communicate” datapoints for any random activity you feel like tracking — no matter how ridiculous — and generate endless Feltron-esque visualizations like this:

The iPhone app does the same thing, albeit in miniature: