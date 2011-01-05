Banned Swimsuit Tech Becomes a Clever (and Legal) Training Device

Last year, swimming’s world governing body put the kibosh on high-tech suits , claiming they gave swimmers an unfair advantage over competitors. (Evidence? How about Michael Phelps’s one, two, three, four… eight billion record-crushing wins in Beijing, where the suits made their Olympic debut?)

Sam James, a 23-year-old industrial design student at the Queensland University of Technology, has zeroed in on what actually made the suits so effective and perhaps has come up with a way to capitalize on the ban. His idea: another high-tech wearable. This one, though, isn’t built for races; it’s strictly a training device designed to give swimmers an extra workout for their core and posture — thus netting the same benefits as a full-body suit.

The aptly named Corsuit looks like a cross between a lifeguard’s buoy and a girdle and works like an ultra-ergonomical ab machine. Strap it around your waist so that the buoy runs down your sternum, and Corsuit arranges your posture in a straight line at the same time that it creates resistance, forcing you to push back with your core muscles. For a lighter workout, you can flip the device around and wear it on your back; that way, you’re aligning your posture, but without the extra exertion. Below, James — a national competitive swimmer — models a prototype: