“Cell Cycle” iPad App Conjures Customized Bio-Inspired Jewelry [Video]

We’ve been following the exploits of Nervous System for a while now, as they bridge the gap between cold computer code and warm, delicate organic designs. Their new Cell Cycle line of jewelry takes their bio-inspired process to the next level, by letting consumers use the same algorithms that Nervous System uses themselves to create ultra-personalized, 3D-printed rings and bracelets.
Here’s a demo of Nervous System’s iPad app, which brings an irresistible tactile element to the Cell Cycle design process:
The neat thing about Cell Cycle is how it uses something seemingly lifeless — pure mathematics and physics — to conjure up 3D forms that look like bones, brains, or other biological structures.
Then again, that’s exactly what Mother Nature does herself, so why should the results be any different? Here’s a visualization of the code that Nervous System uses to make their designs come to life:
And of course we already know how gorgeous the results can be. The Cell Cycle line is explicitly inspired by biological cell division, according to Nervous System. And if you don’t have an iPad, you can still join in the fun — they’ve also created a browser-based version of their design software for you to play with. So you can go from this…
…to this, with just a few mouse clicks.