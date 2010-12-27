Sinuous Lamp Casts Colors Inspired by Coral and Seaweed

The last time I was lucky enough to be in the Caribbean, the only creative inspirations I had were for new ways to order mai tais with an absolute minimum of effort. Industrial designer Christian Vivanco was more creative on his summer vacation: the brightly colored seaweed and corals he saw gave him the idea for his delicately layered “Algae” lamp designs.

Vivanco developed “Algae” for Almerich, a Spanish lighting and furniture company based in Valencia. Like the natural forms he took as inspiration, Vivanco’s design creates functional beauty out of the simplest forms. “It’s made of two acrylic surfaces, which embrace a compact fluorescent tube, hiding the entire electronic system,” he says on his website. “The use of two layers gives you the chance to diffuse the intensity of the internal color, creating a delicate and cheerful atmosphere.”

The gently flowing acrylic sheets shape the lamp’s soft glow while creating subtly different physical shapes depending on what angle you view it from. Vivanco designed a variety of colors that combine over the fluorescent bulb to create the vibrant tones he observed on his vacations. Here’s what his watery muses looked like in real life: It’s great mood lighting. But when’s my next mai tai coming?