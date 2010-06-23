Prosthetic Flipper Turns Amputees Into Mermen

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have produced untold numbers of fit, otherwise able-bodied amputees, and among the many vexing problems this has presented, there’s the simple matter of ergonomics: how to design prostheses for guys who are used to moving around all the time?

We’ve seen running legs galore — recall Oscar Pistorius’s pair, which naysayers said was too good — and some waterproof limbs for swimming. But Swedish designer Richard Stark‘s Neptune prosthesis is the first (that we’ve seen, any way) to turn man into fish.

The leg is actually a fin designed to balance out the power of the other leg. If you can imagine: Swimming with one leg is like rowing with one oar. It could also be used for bilateral amputees.

It works a lot like a standard prosthesis. Just slip the limp into an adjustable flower-shaped cup, then secure it into place. A slider adjusts the fin’s strength and give, and a folding joint can lock the fin straight, so you can swim freestyle, or at a 90-degree angle, for breaststroke. Check out a short video demonstration here: