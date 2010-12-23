Turn Google Instant’s Banned Words Into NSFW Xmas Cards

Since it’s the day before Christmas Eve, and no one who isn’t a UPS delivery guy is actually working (except us!), we’ve got a fun NSFW game for you to play around with; you might even knock out some, erm, creative holiday cards in the meantime. Introducing: the Google Blacklist Christmas Card .

Using the 2,600 words said to be banned from Google Instant, the British design firm Nation created a website that lets visitors turn so many bums and bollocks and bukakke into cheery greeting cards. You pick the word combos–and if you don’t know what, say, coprophilia means, you can look it up by clicking the site’s question-mark icon –sign it, then send the card on its merry, filthy way. Or, if you can’t think of anyone to whom you want to say, “Season’s greetings. Time to enjoy some naughty, dirty pillows rimming on a lovely slice of tight white butt,” feel free to just futz around with it, like we did. Endlessly. (For research purposes, natch.)

Obviously, this is Nation’s way of sending up Google’s inner school marm. But the real shockers here aren’t the naughty words so much as the totally innocuous ones: Marijuana? Lesbian? Amateur?? Twinkle??? We’ve complained about Google’s taste for selective censorship before. But seeing it on what’s supposed to be an absurd Christmas card? That’s the ultimate absurdity.