High Line 2 Sneak Peek: Lounging Lawn, Flyovers, and the “Chelsea Thicket”

New York’s most fascinating park, The High Line, is set for a grand expansion, and FastCompany.com got a look at a video simulation of what the new section of the park will look like.

Currently, the High Line occupies an all-too-short, re-purposed stretch of elevated rail line from 14th Street to 20th Street. The second phase, which will be completed by next spring, expands the park dramatically from 20th street to 30th. The designers, James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, seem to have saved the park’s very best features for the new section.

Above: What the designers are calling a “spur,” a seating area overlooking 26th street. The viewing frame that defines the space is meant to recall the bygone billboards that once attached to the railway.

To see the new features being added, skip to 1:55: