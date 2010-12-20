Wanted: A Calendar That Turns Time Into a Color Wheel

Does anybody use paper calendars nowadays? We sure as hell don’t, but we’d make an exception for Lene Mirdal ‘s All Year Round Calendar , a gorgeous, graphic poster that elevates the days, months, and hours of 2011 into something resembling art.

It looks like a color wheel that smashed into a clock. Or what might have happened had Sol LeWitt ever gotten into hypnosis .

Even more than a pretty picture, though, it presents time in an instinctual way. The months and days are organized as wedges around a circular face, then color-coded according to season. Blue represents the frosty winter months, green spring, yellow summer, and red fall. Mirdal even shrunk some of the wedges to highlight the shorter days of winter.

You’re supposed to use the calendar to jot down dates, appointments, and so on, but it’s so pristine-looking, it seems sacrilegious to mark it up. Our advice: Stick to your ugly old Google calendars and throw this one behind a frame.

The All Year Round Calendar is available at the MoMA Store for $45. Buy your copy here.

[Images courtesy of Lene Mirdal]