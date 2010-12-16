Infographic of the Day: Where Do NYC Foodies Spend Their Dough?

Eating out is a way of life in New York City. But where do people spend their money, and how much do they shell out? In short: Expensive, old-timey places, and more money than you expected.

The financial site Bundle — which is similar to Mint.com — has provided Co.Design with some exclusive infographics that break down the average monthly restaurant spending by New Yorkers from every neighborhood. What’s more, the charts also look at the restaurants that inspired the most loyalty among patrons.

Here’s a summary of New York’s neighborhoods. The darker it is, the higher the average monthly restaurant spend is:

The detailed maps of the boroughs get even more interesting. Here, you see Manhattan. The top 10% of restaurant spenders drop an average of $2,247 every month eating out. The median is a whopping $447. If you’re not good at math, that amounts to $26,964 and $5,364 a year. Upper East Siders spend the most money of any group — you can almost hear those moneybags pushing around $40 Caesar salads with their forks. (For comparison’s sake San Franciscan’s using Mint — surely one of the richest demographics in the world, spend on average about $800 a month on food AND eating out.)