How a Colorblind Kid Became a Great Graphic Designer [Video]

Being colorblind is annoying. I know because I am — although my mild red-green colorblindness isn’t as drastic as Yoav Brill’s. He spent his chilldhood being unable to distinguish pink from gray, or even pick out a white flower in a sea of red ones. But that didn’t stop Brill from making an amazing animated film about his experience called Ishihara — named after the instantly recognizable test patterns of colored dots that doctors use to diagnose colorblindness.

Brill created his imagery using Flash and Adobe After Effects, morphing the troublesome constellations of dots into hearts, eyes, a map of his childhood kibbutz, and even a self-portrait. In an interview with Create Digital Motion, he explains how he deliberately chose a dull color palette for his animations that would replicate the experience of his condition for normal viewers.

Watch the film and you’ll get a heartfelt glimpse into what it’s like growing up just a little…off. But with “Ishihara” already winning international film festival awards, Brill’s minor handicap clearly isn’t holding him back in his chosen career. As he says in the interview: “My color blindness was not a big problem… After a while you remember the CMYK numbers!”