Extreme Corporate Narrative Makeover: Why Your Company Needs a New Bedtime Story

The birth of narrative

You hear the word “narrative” a lot these days. Election narrative,

party narrative, political narrative. Narrative Medicine, Narrative Law,

Narrative Psychology. The list goes on–just Google it. Then there’s the Corporate Narrative, a Mississippi River of company

narratives. It used to be called marketing, but these days we, the

people with the dollar to spend, have gotten cranky about being treated

like cattle. Now we’re looking for personal relationships–dialogue,

shared experience, a bedtime story. We want Match.com, only with brands. Actually, just about nothing is as old as the narrative–we’ve been

telling stories since we could sit round a fire. But if you believe

Joseph Campbell, it’s always the same plot. In his 1949 book The

Hero with a Thousand Faces, the screenwriter’s bible, he says that

stories from all over the world, down the ages, have stuck to a single

basic theme, The Hero’s Journey. It goes like this: A call to adventure–which the hero accepts or declines.

A road of trials–on which the hero succeeds or fails.

Achieving the goal or “boon”–resulting in important self-knowledge.

A return to ordinary life–at which the hero succeeds or fails.

Application of the boon–the knowledge used for a better world. The Buddha, Moses, and Jesus stories follow this plot. So do the

Simba and Neo stories in The Lion King and The Matrix, and an awful lot

in between. This story arc, framed in a Three Act plot structure since

the days of Aristotle, is hard-wired into us. It’s about the pursuit of

happiness, it’s the American Dream. But it’s been hijacked. Where’s the

boon? Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland is one of only a handful of films

ever to gross a billion dollars (already). It was inspired by a book of

real originality, a Victorian opium dream with the footfall of a

butterfly, so beloved it has never been out of print. These are things

to be valued, but none of that made it to the screen.

We’re so trained now that we know when the Opening Image transitions

to the Inciting Incident. We see Plot Point 1 lead to Pinch 1 on the way

to the Midpoint. We don’t use these words, but we see it all the

same–to kids it’s “duh.” But we’ve become so complacent that we trade

off the meaning of a story for the cheap ride of the script. We trade

Alice for Alice. I don’t begrudge Disney their billion. Or the use they’ll make of the

Alice idea to make billions more. I begrudge the way we pony up our

dollar so business can turn value into a commodity, when the world is

crying out for the reverse. I begrudge the fact that we don’t care. And

by the way, whatever happened to the genius who made Edward

Scissorhands? A sitcom has three acts of seven-to-eight minutes, each with three

scenes. Every sitcom. In the first scene the protagonist encounters the

primary conflict. In the second a new, lesser, conflict. In the third

the primary conflict is developed and things start to unravel, up to the

first commercial break. Here comes Apple Enter Mom with her Tide, from P & G–the company that invented

the soap opera. When Mom faces those impossible grass stains it’s the

identical story arc. Mom–Hero–accepts challenge, travels road, gains

knowledge, uses it for “good”. Look at Ridley Scott’s “1984,” Apple’s “revolutionary” commercial to launch the Macintosh computer. A young

woman faces down the evil empire (IBM) and makes the world a better

place. Hollywood, TV, Madison Avenue. This is Narrative on an industrial

scale. A narrative we’ve been spoonfed all our lives. A narrative that,

in America at least, is pretty much singlehandedly funded by business.

It has all the efficiencies of any other industry: scale, consistency, predictability.

Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Oil, Big Narrative.

Big Hair, too There’s nothing wrong with The Hero’s Journey–it’s what makes us all

one person, it’s the story of us. What’s wrong is this jackhammer

repetition of it. We’re exposed to it like a hostage strapped to a chair

and force-fed amphetamines so that our eyes can never, ever, shut. Sports media is The Journey writ large–real drama played out in

close to real time–and riddled with corporate sub-plots. I was once in

the pits after a NASCAR race at the Homestead-Miami track. Matt Kenseth,

the Hero of a 500 lap Journey, staged a photo op for each sponsor. A

new hat, jacket, and giant check for every logo on the car. A loop on

endless repeat. Just a comma in the brand narrative In America we consume 250 billion hours of television a year. At 65

the average person has seen two million commercials. Millions are so

hooked on TV that they over-satisfy the criteria for substance abuse as

defined in the official psychiatric manual, says Rutgers University

psychologist Rober Kubey. We’re addicted to the script. The soap, the sitcom, the movie, the

sport, the ad. Infotainment, Edutainment, Eatertainment. We’ve lost the

ability to process information any other way–look at our politics. We

haggle over script deals instead of writing the twenty-first century.

For Americans, the Internet has now surpassed TV as the “most

essential” medium, according to Arbitron and Edison Research. This is a

crucial landmark, part of the swing to “small media” and a smaller, more

meaningful narrative. She knows your name, too For most companies, caught off-balance by a customer suddenly able to

avoid a commercial intrusion on their life’s narrative, it’s a dilemma.

When your customer increasingly wears the pants in the media

relationship, how do you raise awareness, promote products, and build

loyalty? We tell our clients that you don’t. You think about it

differently. You under-promise and over-deliver. When Virgin got into air travel, a jaded industry laughed up its

sleeve. Now it looks at Virgin Atlantic Airways as the R&D

department. Training, customer service innovation, a do-able

sustainability manifesto, web-based CRM, brilliant PR. The brand

understood the road experience so well, it ran advertising on the hotel

Designers Graham Button is a partner at Genesis, a

brand, strategy and

communications consultancy based in Denver. He is a writer from London

who has spent more than 25 years in the advertising world,

working for agencies in Hong Kong, Toronto and finally New York, where

he was a creative director and executive vice president at Grey

Worldwide. Graham has created brand platforms for companies as diverse

as global beverage giant Diageo (managing a stable of brands including

Captain Morgan Rums), Kaiser Permanente Health Plans, Colorado’s

Frontier Airlines, and Asian publisher South China Morning Post

Newspapers. His work has won many awards internationally. Graham still

creates work as a managing partner and creative director on Vail

Resorts’ flagship brands Vail and Beaver Creek. But he is equally at

home in his role as strategist and planner.