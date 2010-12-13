Infographic of the Day: Just How Unpopular Is President Obama?

If you listen to the pundits on cable news — and Fox News especially — then President Barack Obama is reaching theoretically impossible levels of unpopularity, due to his overhaul of health care, the sputtering economy and his bailouts of banks and auto makers.

In point of fact, Americans actually like the health care bill, when told what it actually does. And the bailouts of Detroit and Wall Street have had remarkable results. So the issue isn’t really about either one. It’s the economy, stupid.

For proof of that, you need only look at Obama’s approval ratings in historical perspective, as Talking Points Memo did. Granted, the man isn’t so popular right now — but his unpopularity has some remarkable parallels. In fact, the president whose approval ratings most resemble Obama’s is Ronald Reagan:

Of course, Carter’s approval ratings are also quite similar: