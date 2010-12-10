Google’s Algorithm Guru: Design’s Fine, but Testing Rules

Google has always valued engineers over designers–data over design. Long before the infamous “ 41 Blues ” incident–where Google tested 41 shades to decide on the “best” color–the company has practiced a design-by-testing approach, relying on voluminous analytics rather than an organically developed user experience.

Do Google engineers and designers ever work together?

We spoke with Amit Singhal, Google Fellow and long-time head of the search ranking and algorithm team, who gave Fast Company readers an inside look at Google’s development process. Singhal said Google takes a “scientific approach to design,” one that focuses on rapid experimentation and testing–and a synergy between designers and engineers.

“Our answer is to put these two sets of people in very close proximity,” he says. “Let them hear each other’s problems because bringing a list of problems to a meeting once a week is not going to help anyone. We put [engineers and designers] next to each other, and they start thinking aloud.”

Singhal discusses how the team designed auto-complete, the search feature that predicts queries as you type.

“One of the problems we faced early on in this design process was whether to have the entire query be one color or give a grayish version of the completion,” he explains. “This was a design problem. How about we use probability to pick the grayness of the text? If the probability is 100%, then you might as well make it black. If the probability is low, you want to make it more faded.”

This approach is very scientific (not to mention oddly familiar to 41 Blues), and Google wouldn’t have it any other way. To Singhal, the process must begin with a hypothesis: “Should the probability of completion govern the density of gray?” This hypothesis was tested internally and externally, which helped the team decide whether or not they were “hurting the user experience.”