Design Firm Unveils Chilean Miner-Themed Wine

The British design firm Unreal is giving clients a curious Christmas gift this year: in-house designed, limited-run bottles of ?Chilean Winers.” As in Chilean miners. As in the guys who spent 69 days trapped in a mineshaft surviving on protein shakes and nicotine patches . Well… It’s better than fruitcake!

Information includes the stories of Edison Pena who is believed to have run 10km per day underground and Claudio Yanez who asked for tobacco but received nicotine patches.

The 33 bottles ” one for every miner ” have been designed with the same identity but each has been named and numbered after a different miner in the order they were rescued and has details of their story on the reverse.

A continuous “I” runs through the words ‘Chilean’ and “Winers” on the main label to delineate their position underground and route of rescue.

The tube the wine comes in represents the Fenix 2 rescue capsule and even comes with a pile of gravel you have to dig out to get to the bottle.

Apparently, Unreal came up with the idea after designer Ryan Tym guzzled down some Chilean wine hot on the heels of the miners? rescue and thought, “…someone’s missing a trick here.” Chilean Winers, of course!

Obviously, the packaging is designed to be rakish good fun — about what you’d expect from a firm that has turned a hand to everything from rebranding beer taps to sexing up Bibles. As Unreal’s Managing Director Tim Lewis tells us in an email: “It was purely to celebrate and commemorate what was undoubtedly the good news story of the year.”