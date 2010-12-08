Dentsu Brings Laser Powered Eco-Graffiti to London

We admit that we’re total fan boys for everything that Dentsu London create. Given their freaky-deaky fusions of design and high-tech, how could we not be? Their latest creation, promoting London’s hybrid-vehicle taxi fleet greentomatocars , uses lime-green lasers to paint temporary doodles all over London’s Battersea Power Station. Looks like they had a blast:

The laser-painting is supposed to give off the high-tech, yet scruffy vibe that greentomatocars presents with its eco-friendly cars. (The company even hacked free wifi and plug-in power into some of their vehicles.) Dentsu teamed up with Sensaa to make magic laser-wands connected to computers that project interactive digital “paint” onto surfaces in realtime, tracking the wand’s movements. (An effect very similar to that invented by the Graffiti Research Lab, with their laser tagging.)

The effect looks like TRON crossed with the Wii. I can haz job at Dentsu pls?

