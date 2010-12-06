Wanted: A Blow-Up Couch For High-Design Hobos

The Blow Couch — an inflatable paper sofa — is the perfect living-room addition for cashed-up Flos lovers who make their bed in the cow crates. Which is to suggest, well, no one.

It’s smart design, nonetheless. Created by Poland’s Malafor, the couch is constructed from two 100 percent-recycled dunnage bags, the blow-up reinforced kraft-paper buffers you use for shipping goods (sort of like industrial-sized bubble wrap). Dispatched as furniture, the bags make for a puffy — if questionably comfy — air-filled seat and back held together by nothing more than rubber straps and a metal rack. When you’re ready to transport it, you squeeze out the air, then fold it flat. The couch can stuff easily into a tote bag (or on a bindle stick). It also comes with a pen, so that if it gets dirty you can draw over the stains. Gross! And kinda? brilliant!

We can think of all sorts of places where the Blow Couch would come in handy: at the beach (the kraft paper is waterproof), at a campsite, even at home. It’d be great for people who need extra seating for a party, say, but live in a small apartment and don’t have room to store bulky chairs.