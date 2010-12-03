ED Med Levitra Gives Users a Really Nice Package

Levitra , the latest erectile-dysfunction pill on the market, is going hard on design. The brand’s parent company Bayer Healthcare has adopted new packaging that not only looks sexy but works precisely how you need it to.

It was designed by Burgopak (the studio behind that crazy Sony EyePet promo box), and it’s got a sleek, patented sliding mechanism that lets you read up on important drug facts and take your pills at the same time. So when you pull out your meds from one side of the pack, the patient information booklet pops out on the other side. It’s kind of fun to slide it in and out.

Despite what you’ve read so far, the design is actually discrete. Most ED drug packaging stops just short of screaming “I?m impotent!” whereas Levitra comes in a matte black case with the brand name embossed (also in black) on the front, and that’s about it. You could easily mistake it for a pack of gum.

It’s smart business. The ED drug market is already plenty crowded. To differentiate itself, Levitra has to do more than find new ways to insert subliminal boners in its ads.

[Via The Dieline; Images courtesy of Burgopak]