Design Crime: Artists Sell Chunks of the Polar Ice Cap

So what you’ve got there is a pair of artists who traveled to the north pole, lopped off a chunk of the ice cap — you know, the one that’s melting into oblivion because of global warming — then lugged it back home to Amsterdam, where they’re selling pieces in capsules for 25 Euros (about $33) a pop. “Come get your relic from the last ice age,” they say in the video above, “your piece of history, and bring the heated discussion [about global warming] home.”

Oh, and there are more reasons to hand over your money! Per their Web site:

-Your piece of history might be an interesting investment for the future. Since scarcity has value. The melting of the ice caps makes your piece worth more every day.

-If you want to show your (grand)children an original piece of polar ice, this is your chance.

-You always wanted to have a wodka [SIC] on the rocks the way it should be. When the ice cracks, prehistoric bubbles are released.

-If fifty years from now climate change is under control you could return the ice, so it never dissapeared [SIC], it just hibernated in your freezer waiting for better times.