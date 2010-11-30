Giant Paper Sculpture Looks Like an Abstract Wheatfield [Video]

We’re crazy about this installation by Japanese architect Ryuji Nakamura . Created for the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo earlier in the year, the thing is about twice the size of a pickup truck but infinitely more delicate; it’s built out of paper and glue — and nothing else.

The sculpture’s called Cornfield (even though it looks more like wheat, by our lights), and Nakamura gave it its intricate, stalk-like pattern by gluing together endless layers of right-angle triangles. We can’t even begin to imagine how much time he spent constructing it. In a post yesterday, we guessed that the excruciatingly detailed papercraft of artist-engineer Elod Beregszaszi required the patience of a saint. Nakamura’s sculpture must’ve required the patience of 10. And the hands of Martha Stewart.

Cornfield was designed for the exhibit Where Is Architecture?. To see more of Nakamura’s excellent work, go here.