Wanted: Lumberjack-Style Laptop Cases Handmade From Solid Oak

Most Apple laptop cases only seem to offer two design options: twee Wes-Andersonian style without any real protection, or bike-messenger-strength shielding without appealing looks. Now, with the Blackbox Case, you finally can get both: solid-as-oak, felt-lined casing for your MacBook with fancy limited-edition style to boot.

When I said “solid-as-oak,” I meant it literally: each Blackbox is handmade from red oak hardwood. And at only 1.5 pounds — the weight of a glass-bottled beer, according to Blackbox — the case packs plenty of protection with minimal added heft.

Of course at $129.00 a pop, the things better have some impressive attention to detail as well — and they do. Blackbox precision-cuts each case to fit the MacBook’s dimensions exactly. (A wool felt liner on the inside prevents scratching.) They spend four days hand-rubbing the wood with “high end Tung oil.” Hell, they even go so far as to match the pieces of red oak they use, so the end-grains of the wooden case don’t clash with each other.