Wanted: A Beautiful Watch for Minimalist Dandies

The overwhelming urge among designers to “make something never seen before!” wears pretty thin when you’re talking about a timepiece, which needs to be functional above all else. Unless you earn cash selling 10-cent haikus on the street corner, you want your watch to tell the time, not the color of the sky.
That’s reason enough to love the 300 Series Chronograph Wristwatch. This little gem elevates simplicity and meticulous craftsmanship over one-note wackiness. Best of all, it works.
The 300 Series is the latest from Uniform Wares, a small British company that has developed a cult following among Monocle-reading, Paul Smith-loving dandies for its elegant, minimalistic timepieces. Uniform Wares opened in 2009 with a line of unfussy unisex wristwatches inspired by industrial wall clocks. The new line, the company’s third, is distinctly more detailed — it has “an exceptionally accurate Swiss chronograph movement,” for one, to quote the press release — but it’s just as gorgeously Spartan as its predecessors.
The 300 Series is available in matte black, brass, and satin-brushed steel finishes. It goes on sale next month for 480 pounds or about $750. Pricey, though the other watches begin at around $160. Come December, you can buy it here.