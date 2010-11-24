advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Wax Tableware Lets You Make (and Melt) Your Own Dishes

One design student’s clever overture to people who never having enough dishes.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Say you’re having a dinner party and more people show up than expected. Suddenly, you’re ransacking your apartment to find extra plates and cups. No luck. Wouldn’t it be great if you could make dishes magically appear?

advertisement
advertisement

With Maaike Seegers‘s clever tableware, you can. Meltware has three stoneware pieces — a spoon, a bowl, and a carafe — that double as molds for extending your set. You make the rest of the collection using Carnauba wax, a super-hard, waterproof wax that comes from palm trees. All you do is melt the wax in a pan, then pour it into the molds, and voila! You’ve got brand new spoons, cups, and bowls.

[The stoneware]

advertisement

[Even the heating element is gorgeous]

[Pouring hot wax to make a new cup]

advertisement

[The wax shrinks as it hardens, so it’s easy to pull from the mold]

You can vary the size of the pieces by modulating the amount of wax you use and how you pour it.

advertisement

Then, when the party’s over, you can melt everything into balls of wax for easy storage. “With Meltware,” Seegers says in prepared text, “you will make exactly as many as you need, so your kitchen cabinets will never be crammed with stacks of unused tableware.”

Clearly, you can’t use the bowls for piping hot liquids, unless you want shards of wax in your beef consommé. And generally speaking, the wax is fragile; drop the dishes or even squeeze them too hard, and they’ll crack in a twinkling. So maybe they aren’t such a good idea at a party. Then again, as Seegers points out, if they break, you can always just melt them into something new.

advertisement

Seegers, a student at the Design Academy Eindhoven, debuted Meltware at the school’s graduation show last month. For Co. coverage of her classmates? work, go here, here, here, here, and here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life