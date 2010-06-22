Frenchies Go Gaga for Stupid Ads

It’s smart to be stupid.

At least that’s the case for Anomaly, creator of Diesel’s “be stupid” ad campaign and winner of the Grand Prix for outdoor advertising at

this year’s Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival in France. The other outdoor Grand Prix—this is the first year there have been two—was awarded to Del Campo/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for its “Teletransporter” campaign for Andes beer.

“Be stupid” is, if anything, straightforward. The ads for the Italian jeans company, which encourage

people to choose stupidity over brains, rely on questionable logic and strong san-serif lettering to hammer home their

message.

And if bright and sexual photographs aren’t enough to grab

consumers’ attention, the slogans themselves—written in all caps (lowercase

here for the sake of the reader)—are sure to catch the eye: “Smart may have the

brains, but stupid has the balls,” “Smart critiques, stupid creates,” and “Smart had one good idea and that was stupid,” among others.

“There are two kinds of people in the world,” Mike

Byrne, executive creator director and partner at Anomaly, tells FastCompany.com, “people that listen

to their head and people that listen to their heart.” The campaign roots for

the latter.