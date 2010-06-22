Frenchies Go Gaga for Stupid Ads

It’s smart to be stupid.
At least that’s the case for Anomaly, creator of Diesel’s “be stupid” ad campaign and winner of the Grand Prix for outdoor advertising at
this year’s Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival in France. The other outdoor Grand Prix—this is the first year there have been two—was awarded to Del Campo/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi for its “Teletransporter” campaign for Andes beer.
“Be stupid” is, if anything, straightforward. The ads for the Italian jeans company, which encourage
people to choose stupidity over brains, rely on questionable logic and strong san-serif lettering to hammer home their
message.
And if bright and sexual photographs aren’t enough to grab
consumers’ attention, the slogans themselves—written in all caps (lowercase
here for the sake of the reader)—are sure to catch the eye: “Smart may have the
brains, but stupid has the balls,” “Smart critiques, stupid creates,” and “Smart had one good idea and that was stupid,” among others.
“There are two kinds of people in the world,” Mike
Byrne, executive creator director and partner at Anomaly, tells FastCompany.com, “people that listen
to their head and people that listen to their heart.” The campaign roots for
the latter.
The success of Anomaly’s work for Diesel comes from successful
collaboration between the two companies, says Jason DeLand, partner at Anomaly. “It’s a great example of what you can do when a client and agency are in total
lockstep.”
That, he says, and the ads are “ballsy.” Perhaps it’s that
forwardness—both visual and linguistic—that earned the ads a top award at
the 57th incarnation of the ad fest, showing just how far the whole be-dumb-and-have-fun lifestyle can take you. “Be stupid” may be
stupid, but the campaign’s meta success convinced the right people that it’s smart advertising. Or, like, the judges are stupid.