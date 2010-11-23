Infographic Video: Anatomy of a Dying Suburb

The video, The Clock Is Ticking, visualizes various quality-of-life indicators — economics, environment, education, etc. — to provide an overview of the region’s health (similar to an infographic we covered recently on how the nation’s doing). Long Island’s prognosis, as you might’ve guessed, is bleak, bleak, bleak. The area’s salaries have plummeted 7.5 percent against the national average. More than 20 percent of those aged 25 to 34 left between 2000 and 2008. Homes are foreclosing faster than you can say Jay Gatsby. The list marches on. Check the full film below. It was produced by the nonprofit The Long Island Index (the same org that sponsored the Build a Better Burb design competition, which we wrote about last month):

Kinda looks like a 4-minute complaint dump, right? It is in a way, but it’s also about turning otherwise dry data into a digestible call to arms: Long Island is dying. Here’s how bad it is, now do something about it. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t tell us anything about how Long Island got to be the way it is, which is a shame — the story of Long Island, which has declined with its housing stock but hasn’t ever managed to build industries that would make it more than a suburb of New York, is one that many exurbs and suburbs could learn from. And after all, to get at solutions, it helps to know the root of the problems. The Index’s own Ann Golab and others share some ideas in the New York Times here.

[Via Simple Complexity]