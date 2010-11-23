Sign of the Times: Pot Sold in Eco-Friendly Packaging

OrganiCann, a monster dispensary in Santa Rosa, California has developed compostable packaging designed to make your morning bong rip medical cannabis that much more guilt-free. Most weed comes in eco-unfriendly plastic baggies. As Packaging of the World reports, OrganiCann’s various strains of Purple Rain and White Widow and Mr. Nice are now available in a film made of sustainably produced wood that biodegrades in a home or commercial composter. The film’s then printed using water-based inks and says stuff like “natural medicine” and has a Red Cross logo, but in green. Get it? Get it?

Obviously this is a marketing ploy, a moderately clever effort to tap into the counterculture’s twin love of maryjane and Mother Earth. But the fact that a major dispensary in Santa Rosa — the Holy Land for California’s stoners second only to midnight showings of The Big Lebowski — even bothers with a marketing ploy in the first place is proof of a new economic reality. (To be fair, weed has always been marketed to some extent, but it used to be limited to your dealer promising either a body high or a mind high.)

Consider SPARC, a haute-design dispensary in San Francisco, which we reported on a couple months ago calling it “the Apple store of marijuana shops.” Selling products on sustainability and design: Sound familiar? These are the same tactics that companies like Target dispatch to flog task lights and wicker furniture. Pot might not be entirely legal — yet — but its purveyors have already adopted the promotional formulas of a corporation trading on Wall Street. As dispensaries transform into full-blown, tax-paying, law-abiding businesses, we can expect to see more of this.

[Top image courtesy of OrganiCann; bottom image via Packaging of the World]