Scott Wilson’s iPod Nano Watch Breaks Kickstarter Records, Raises Nearly $1 Million

Last Monday, we had a breaking exclusive on a lovely new design by Scott Wilson: The TikTok and LunaTik wristbands , which transform the iPod Nano into a wristwatch. Initially, Wilson was hoping to raise $15,000 in 30 days, to get the watchbands into production. But guess what? The watch has become a bona fide Internet sensation, raising nearly $400,000 on Kickstarter in just a week, from over 5,000 backers — and $180,000 in the first three days alone. Over the course of the full month, it raised just shy of $1 million.

Those numbers make the project the second highest earning project of all time on Kickstarter — not to mention breaking records for fundraising speed. And they also serve as proof of how much of a force Kickstarter has become in funding independent creative projects. “We are blown away by the support,” says Wilson. “There are other options out there but Kickstarter is by far the easiest and most well-architected experience at the moment. This type of funding platform is a game-changer and just the beginning in shifting more power back to the individual creative entrepreneur. “

For $25, you can pre-order the rubberized TikTok (which will be $35 at retail); for $50 you get the aluminum LunaTik (which will be $70 at retail). Wilson expects them to ship toward the end of the month. Check it out on Kickstarter.