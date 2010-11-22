advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Infographic of the Day: Frog Design Makes Twitter Activity Gorgeous

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

We’ve featured a slew of Twitter visualizations, but you’ll probably agree that this is the most beautiful and hypnotizing.

advertisement

Designed by Frog’s office in Milan, A World of Tweets simply visualizes real-time Twitter activity around the world. Tweets are shown as raindrops falling across the globe. But what’s more, the longer you let the visualization run, the better it gets — the rain drops add up, building you a real time heatmap of worldwide Twitter activity.

Here’s the heatmap, which beings building up as soon as you log on to the site:

[Click to visit site]

And here’s the global view, of Twitter activity over time:

Obviously, there isn’t much to this infographic — as Frog admits, it’s basically an experiment in HTML 5 more than anything else. But I’ll be damned if it isn’t hypnotizing to watch. Just sit back, zone out, and thank the gods above for the short workweek.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life