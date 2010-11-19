A Building That Will Earn $1 Billion a Year, Built in Just Five

There’s a lot to be said for an economy where pesky barriers like democracy don’t block the way for major real estate deals. Want to launch a job-creating, tourism-enhancing, revenue-generating multibillion dollar development in record time? If you’re Singapore, you can pull off a mega-resort, with hotels, shopping, convention center, casino, museum and theater in oh, say, four and a half years, start to finish.

The second phase of Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, the $5.7B integrated resort designed by architect Moshe Safdie, and developed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. (parent company of such Vegas stalwarts as the Venetian and the Palazzo) opened last month on a parcel of land smack dab in the middle of Singapore’s Central Business District and is already busy minting money from Asia’s avid shoppers and gamblers.

This week, Safdie was in town to show off a portfolio of properties that his firm is unveiling this year. Many have been in the works for 10 or 12 years, due to complex designs and a brutal economic climate. But the 10-million-square-foot Marina Bay project includes:

A three tower, 56-story hotel with 2561 luxury rooms, topped by a SkyPark with a scary-looking infinity pool and the world’s largest public cantilever observation deck.

A 1.3 million square foot convention center with SouthEast Asia’s biggest ballroom.

An 800,000 square foot shopping mall with 50 restaurants (including boites by Mario Batali, Daniel Boulud, Wolfgang Puck, Guy Savoy, Tetsuya Wakuda, and Santi Santamaria).

Two state-of-the-art theaters, an art and science museum, and a 15,000 square foot casino, with one of the world’s largest Swarovski crystal chandeliers.

And it was all built in less than five years, from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.

Are you listening, World Trade Center?

The trick? “With the casino, they knew that the faster we got it done, the faster they’d start making money,” says Isaac Franco, a principal at Safdie Architects, and one of the architect’s closest lieutenants. “They were willing to throw money at it seven days a week, in two shifts — morning and night — because they knew that once it was open, in five years they’d break even.”

Happily for the Singaporeans, Dubai’s nosedive freed up hordes of Southeast Asian construction workers, eager to mount a crane and get to work.