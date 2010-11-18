Wanted: A Chic (and Green) Bamboo Water Bottle

As if the reusable water bottle market isn’t crowded enough, a new company has sprouted up to sell the world a canister made out of bamboo — a material most of us associate with bad resort furniture and tchotkes in Chinatown.

But the Bamboo Bottle manages to look pretty sleek. Moreover, it’s smart use of an under-appreciated material. Bamboo is a natural insulator. It’s also lightweight. Best of all, it’s ridiculously abundant, which means you never have to worry about overharvesting. The species used here grows 90 feet in nine months.

Clearly, bamboo isn’t supposed to go in the dishwasher, so the main part of the bottle — the part that actually holds your liquid — is a removable tube that’s 60-percent recycled glass. The designers chose glass because it’s healthier than BPA plastic (which is what a lot of reusable water bottles are made from). One obvious drawback: Glass is fragile. But apparently, the bamboo acts like a layer of bubblewrap, buffering the bottle against serious damage. And of course if it does break, you can always recycle it and get a new one. The cap is BPA-free plastic.

The Bamboo Bottle costs $25. For more info on how the materials are sourced and manufactured visit the Bamboo Bottle Company’s Web site here.

[Images courtesy of the Bamboo Bottle Company]