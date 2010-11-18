“Fluid Dress” Fabric Pumps Glowing Liquid, Like a Beating Heart [Video]

When mad-scientist designer Charlie Bucket won an award from Vimeo for his “fluid sculpture” project , he was only getting started. Now he’s taken his tightly woven tube art and turned it into a slinky dress that pulses with iridescent liquid pumped through its curves.

His new video, showing off the dress, is a work of art in itself:

According to his website, Bucket knitted the dress out of 600 feet of plastic tubing. The pump that pushes the glowing fluids through it is mounted on a backpack, which leads us to believe this eye-popping experiment is actually pret-a-porter. (That’s “ready to wear,” for those of you who don’t watch America’s Next Top Model.)

Bucket’s site doesn’t say how long it took him to make this, but he does mention getting “Stockholm Syndrome” during the process, so we can assume it was a pretty intense labor of love.