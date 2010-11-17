Nerdgasm! Star Wars Drawings Made Only With Type

Who’s dorkier: Star Wars fans or type nerds? It’s probably a toss-up. Especially now that Italian agency H-57 Creative Station has created a series of illustrations that’ll drive members of either tribe into a geeked-out frenzy. (This blogger included.)

Here’s Darth Vader, built from Helvetica, Bodoni, Times, Rockwell and — appropriately enough — Bureau Empire: Each illustration includes a helpful legend showing exactly which typefaces were used to create each character.

And here’s the Jedi Master himself, Yoda. Very lifelike! But overall, I think typography suits servants of the Dark Side better. Maybe they’ll make “Boba Font” next. [Read more at ibelieveinadv.com]