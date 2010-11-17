advertisement
A Sofa Whose Cushions Hold Your Phone, Books, and Remotes

By John Pavlus1 minute Read

We’ve all lost stuff in our couches: remotes, iPhones, keys. Daisuke Motogi’s Lost in Sofa concept, which multiplies the number of places to lose things in a sofa by about a thousand, is either a godsend or a curse.

The idea is that instead of accidentally losing stuff in the cracks of your furniture cushions, you’ll jam stuff in there on purpose so you don’t lose it.

Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me, but I do have to admit that stuffing a hardcover book into the sofa sideways (as Daisuke did in these photos) is a pretty clever way to make a place to set your coffee.

