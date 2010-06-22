President as COO: In Your Face Execution

“He’ll sit [in the

Oval Office], and he’ll say, ‘Do this! Do that!’ And nothing will happen. Poor Ike—it won’t be a bit like the

Army. He’ll find it very frustrating.”

That sentiment expressed by Harry Truman about his

successor Dwight Eisenhower gets to the heart of what President Obama is facing with oil spill in the Gulf.

By no means is the oil spillage the fault of the President

but it has becomes his responsibility, under provisions of the 1990 Clean Water

Act, to mobilize a response. BP has proven repeatedly to be untrustworthy, and

so a coordinated response between government and private enterprise has been less

than successful. The oil is still spewing, oil slicks at sea have not been

vacuumed, and the wetlands and shoreline continue to become polluted.

Now the President must function less as a head of state and

more as a chief operating officer. The plans are in place so now is the time for

the president to push hard for timely execution. Here’s how.

Get in people’s faces.

Urgency is paramount. The president is good on television, now he must be

good with those responsible for getting things done. By nature Obama is cool

and non confrontational; now he should up his game and make it known that if

results are not forthcoming people will be replaced sooner than later. This is

not showmanship; it’s urgent statecraft. Getting BP to commit to a $20 billion

escrow fund for reparations is a good first step.

Tap the network. Find

out who the experts in every function are. Call on them regularly for updates.

It is hard for the president to make personal visits but his personal delegates

can do it for him. The purpose of such visits is not to reprimand but to ensure

that things are being done on time and on schedule. If not, then ask what the

experts need in terms of more resources to do their job.