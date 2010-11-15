Apple-Loving Artist Blows Up iStuff for Fun and Profit [Slideshow]

Calling Apple products “works of art” is a design cliche. So artist Michael Tompert decided to take it to the next level, turning various iThings into a kind of sculpture — by shooting them, smashing them, and burning them.

According to Tompert, his concept art is meant to critique our obsession with Apple products and techno-consumption in general. He told The Cult of Mac blog that he got the idea after seeing his kids fighting over their iPod Touches.

Tompert collaborated with photographer Paul Fairchild to create enormous gallery-sized prints of the destroyed products for his 12LVE exhibition. Do they provide “a canvas for contemplating our relationship with fetish, fashion, freedom and bondage,” as his artist statement decrees? Or are they just stunty bits of e-waste? Check out the pictures and make your own call.