What Concert Halls Will Look Like… IN THE FUTURE!

Niels Van Eijk & Miriam Van der Lubbe, in collaboration with Philips Design, designed every last bit of the structure, from its sweeping facade down to the staff’s uniforms. In keeping with the high-tech atmosphere. They also furnished the hall with speaker-equipped “listening chairs” designed to insulate the sitter from outside distraction.

Visitors can also enjoy special loveseats that automatically dim the lighting when someone sits in them, creating a more intimate setting.