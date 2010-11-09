advertisement
A Government Building You’ll Want to Get Lost In (But Can’t)

By John Pavlus1 minute Read

Leave it to Scandinavia to make even government buildings look good. The Storehagen Atrium in Førde, Norway — which houses the national lottery and a local cultural ministry — tapped “human environment design” experts Ralston & Bau to create a wonderfully simple wayfinding system that won’t let visitors get lost. In the building, that is. (In red tape is another matter.)

The designers took inspiration from the bold, color-coded signage of public transit. Much like a Tokyo subway line, each floor of the building has a unique color and number.

[Tokyo subway, image via Thomas Juricek on Picasa]

And each of the building’s 200 doors has a unique pattern:

According to Ralston & Bau, the signage is effective even for colorblind people: the colored bands have distinctly different contrast levels independent of hue, and their physical arrangement never changes (for example, 2/blue is always below 3/orange).

