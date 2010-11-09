A Government Building You’ll Want to Get Lost In (But Can’t)

Leave it to Scandinavia to make even government buildings look good. The Storehagen Atrium in Førde, Norway — which houses the national lottery and a local cultural ministry — tapped “human environment design” experts Ralston & Bau to create a wonderfully simple wayfinding system that won’t let visitors get lost. In the building, that is. (In red tape is another matter.)

The designers took inspiration from the bold, color-coded signage of public transit. Much like a Tokyo subway line, each floor of the building has a unique color and number. And each of the building’s 200 doors has a unique pattern:

According to Ralston & Bau, the signage is effective even for colorblind people: the colored bands have distinctly different contrast levels independent of hue, and their physical arrangement never changes (for example, 2/blue is always below 3/orange). [Read more at DesignBoom]