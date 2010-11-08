Eye Candy: Carpets Made From Macaroni, Toy Soldiers

The Dutch design group We Make Carpets likes to throw together rugs using all kinds of cheap crap you find around the house. We’re talking plastic forks, pasta, mustard seeds, even little army figurines. Basically, anything a kid wants to stick in his nose, We Make Carpets has turned into a rug.

Surprisingly pretty, isn’t it?

You probably don’t want this carpet unless you’re a fakir looking for something new and sharp to walk on. The upside of a pasta carpet: In a pinch, you can always turn it into dinner. Season with this mustard seed carpet:

The rugs debuted during Dutch Design Week last month. See more of the designers’ work — including a carpet made from full coffee cups (which you definitely don’t want to step on) — here. [Via Designboom; images via We Make Carpets]