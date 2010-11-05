The Darwinian Business of Designing Machines

Every so often I have the weird feeling that even design insiders don’t really know what industrial designers do. I?m not surprised that the public thinks of us as stylists, dealing with the veneer of an object, but I?m surprised to hear it from members of academia, design media, and the product-development community. So I wanted to pull back the curtain a bit on what life is really like for those of us who spend our days in the trenches, designing electronics.

Most of the time, people like me deal with what I call machine language -? not the archaic computer-speak of low-level programming, but the language of “how things are put together” and “what objects want to be.” It is a hidden code of internal and external logic that is essential for the creation of a meaningful, useful, and beautiful object. As we pay more attention to design thinking; the make-up of an object; and its social, environmental, and economical impact, we are increasingly dealing with that innate reason behind the “thing”?the true DNA of the product.

Explaining this is a long story, so I will split this post in two? dealing with the internal machine language here, and the external, visual aspects later.

Unlike furniture, most of the products I deal with have “guts??-many parts, placed together in an enclosure, working in unison to provide people with various functions. Most of the technological innovation we see comes in the form of complex ?beings” that combine software, hardware, user-interface features, electric and electronics, protective skin and other stuff.