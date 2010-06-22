What Surprising Number Will Change Your Business?

Numbers are the universal language of business. We use them to attract investors for our startup ideas, to win approval for product introductions, to make the case for expanding into new markets or entering new categories. In other words, numbers, when used well, tell a compelling story. So why is it that so many of the numbers we encounter in business–from endless Excel spreadsheets to bloodless calculations in business plans–make our eyes glaze over rather than set our minds racing?

Earlier this week, I spent time with executives from DraftFCB, the advertising agency whose clients include Dockers, Miller Lite, and Honda. It was an impressive group of leaders, from offices around the world, who were thinking clearly, creatively, and ambitiously about the kind of organization they want to create–about how to build a fast-growing, high-performing agency in a fast-changing, high-pressure field.

And, not surprisingly, these advertising executives had a real flair for language. They talked about the power of “calculated boldness” and urged each other to be “provocatively competent.” Each of them offered his or her own simple aspiration for the agency, including these two, which were among my favorites: “To keep changing, but always stay the same”; and “That we all make our clients rich and our mothers proud.”

But what made the biggest impression on me about the DraftFCB meeting was how clever this group was about numbers. Sure, marketing and advertising is about big ideas–the winning pitch, the boffo campaign. But it is also very much about numbers: budgets, ratings, impressions, ROI. Which is why the agency and its leaders spend lots of time thinking about ways to get to “numbers that matter”–numbers that attract attention, shape perceptions, change minds. Which brings us to the search for what it calls the “Holy S#!t” Number, and why one piece of data may be worth a thousand words.

Here are a few such numbers, identified in a workbook the agency developed to help account planners communicate more persuasively.

70% of teens who abuse prescription drugs get them from home.

80% of women plan to exclusively breastfeed; only 20% actually do.

We’re in front of whiteboards 4 hours a day, but only use them for 4 minutes.

80% of people age 45+ consider changing careers; only 6% actually do.

Why do these numbers tell a story? Because they’re simple and easy to understand. Because they’re human and easily relatable. Because they surprise us, and/or capture the gap between intentions and actions. Indeed, on the agency’s Web, each video of its work on behalf of a client comes with a piece of data that shaped the campaign.