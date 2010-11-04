Toronto Housing Project Is Its Own Sustainable Ecosystem

Only in squeaky-clean Toronto could you find a housing development that’s doubly virtuous, like this one. Designed by Teeple Architects , it houses hotel and restaurant workers relocated from another housing project. But the building is also designed to provide produce for a restaurant, so that the residents can make a living close to home.

The architects collaborated with the city and a local labor union to create this award-winning structure. Teeple took inspiration from the residents’ professions, installing a training kitchen on the ground floor and a sixth floor vegetable garden to supply it. Storm runoff from the roof irrigates the garden while composted waste from the kitchen fertilizes it. Teeple calls this self-sufficient mini-ecosystem “urban permaculture.”

But Teeple didn’t stop there; the building’s distinctive cutout structure provides passive ventilation and other energy-saving measures to the residents, not to mention lovely natural light.