Toronto Housing Project Is Its Own Sustainable Ecosystem

Only in squeaky-clean Toronto could you find a housing development that’s doubly virtuous, like this one. Designed by Teeple Architects, it houses hotel and restaurant workers relocated from another housing project. But the building is also designed to provide produce for a restaurant, so that the residents can make a living close to home.
The architects collaborated with the city and a local labor union to create this award-winning structure. Teeple took inspiration from the residents’ professions, installing a training kitchen on the ground floor and a sixth floor vegetable garden to supply it. Storm runoff from the roof irrigates the garden while composted waste from the kitchen fertilizes it. Teeple calls this self-sufficient mini-ecosystem “urban permaculture.”
But Teeple didn’t stop there; the building’s distinctive cutout structure provides passive ventilation and other energy-saving measures to the residents, not to mention lovely natural light.
Almost makes you want to run away to Toronto for cooking school, huh?