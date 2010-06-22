Brightcove Adds Flash-Based SDK for Android to Its Stable of Developers’ Tools

Brightcove, the cloud-based online video platform, has just unveiled an app SDK and mobile templates for Android that uses Flash 10.1–which was given a full launch today by Adobe. Now publishers and website developers will be able to bring video that adapts on demand to an Android mobile user’s device–similar to what it did with its iPhone SDK for iOS. Given that more and more people are accessing video content on their cellphones, this can only be a good thing.

A couple of months ago, Brightcove, which has raised $99 million in funding over the past six years, did a nifty little bump-up for its software, which is used by many publications, Time and the NYT. It allowed Flash videos to be viewed in HTLM5–translation: iPad compatibility. Today’s announcement sends one important message: Flash isn’t dead yet.

Brightcove, however, is far more intersted in the consumer than Steve Jobs. Its senior VP of marketing, Jeff Whatcott, merely wants to reach as many people as possible. “We want to make sure our customers aren’t collateral damage in the platform wars going on right now,” he says. “Most don’t care about the ideological debate, they just want to embrace the widest possible audience.”

The SDK and mobile templates for web video are only compatible with Android 2.2. Future developments, says Brightcove, include one-touch social media integration of videos, and the ability to access related and popular video content.