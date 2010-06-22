Fish Nibble Your Feet in the Nightclub Ambience of This London Spa

This is Aqua Sheko. It’s a beauty spa in

London. That the decor, by 7Gods, looks like the lounge of

a chichi seafood restaurant, what with the slick black furniture and

the underlit fish tanks, is perhaps all too fitting. The spa is a place

for noshing. Except, instead of you nibbling on the fish, the fish

nibble on you.

Your feet, in any case.

The spa bills

itself as London’s first “fish therapy” outpost. Here, women and maybe

some men pay good money to dunk their feet in tubs full of dead

skin-suctioning Garra rufa fish for what’s supposedly a first-rate

pedicure. Sounds…fishy. (Is it sanitary? What’s wrong with a

pumice stone?) But whatever. We’ve heard of stranger beauty regimens.

But then you have this space constantly reminding you that

you’re in the midst of flesh-eating fish: tanks practically everywhere;

cold lights that emphasize those darting, silvery scales; black glass cladding around the furniture, creating a sort of hall-of-mirrors

effect; and a geometric wall

pattern so dizzying you might as well just stare at your feet. This is all, apparently, by design. From the designers’ Web

site: “We have used a dark décor to highlight the fish and create

restful and tranquil experience for clients.” Restful and tranquil?

Please. The whole thing looks like something out of a coked-up nightclub — or Tron except with foot-munching fish.