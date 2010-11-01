New Office Is Ideal for Naps and Finger Painting

In the end, the only thing we grown ups really want is to get back to kindergarten.

So suggests the new work facility of Youmeet. Youmeet is a company in Utrecht, the Netherlands, that provides meeting space for creative organizations, and its office, designed by Rotterdam-based architects Sprikk, looks like the ideal place to fingerpaint and eat paste.

We jest, we jest. Well, sorta. See for yourself:

It’s got big tables and primary colors and soft carpets and plush furniture everywhere.