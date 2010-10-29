Why Designers Should Learn Programming. Now. [Video]

So this isn’t an infographic per se, but rather a video manifesto on why you oughta’ learn programming (ie. so you can make your own damn infographics).

The 4-minute film features Daniel Shiffman, an assistant prof at NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program and a dead ringer for Lewis Skolnick, waxing ecstatic about the boundless creative potential of a designer who knows her way around a little code. His argument:

[T]he rules of computation and algorithm can generate certain patterns and designs in really special and unique ways that you couldn’t do by hand.

Also:

Think about information design and how you can effectively tell a story through data, whether we’re looking at the oil spill or some historical information. … Computation is a very important tool in terms of analyzing and also displaying data.

Watch the video for more, then get yourself a copy of Learning Processing, written by Shiffman himself.

