Design and Art Collide in “Super” London Exhibit [Slideshow]

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

We’ve got some tasty Friday afternoon eye candy for you here — highlights from an exhibit about one of the big trends of the day: design that lurks in the foyer of art. On view in London earlier this month and curated by Patrick Brillet, one of the city’s reigning aesthetes, Super Design was a ritzy assembly of one-off and limited edition pieces from galleries around the world. It featured work from the full cast of design heavyweights: a swing by Tom Dixon; a skull table by Studio Job; and tons of shiny, glammy stuff by Arik Levy, Ross Lovegrove, and others.

There isn’t much to say about the collection, except that it’s crazy-pretty and feature crazy-expensive stuff. (Brad Pitt‘s probably buying up the lot at this very moment.) So without further ado, we present our favorites from Super Design.

