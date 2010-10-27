Crazy Bridge Takes Cues from Jedi Starfighters (and Other Weird Stuff)

One of the finalists in the 2010 Dutch Design Awards is NIO Architecten for what might be the world’s most terrifying bridge.

That’s not because it’s too tall or too long. It’s actually pretty small — a drawbridge for the Amstel-Drecht canal in South Holland. It’s because it looks like a Jedi Starfighter collided with a praying mantis, spawning some freak giant robot. Terrifying, yes, but also kinda awesome.

As the architects see things, their design is a rebuke, of sorts, to all the boring old bridges out there. Most are built by civil engineers without any input from architects, resulting in what NIO call “functional constructions devoid of any poetry whatsoever.”