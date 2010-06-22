iFive: WikiLeaks and the Whistleblower, BP Heckled, Google’s for Shopping, Intel-FTC Talks, Times Square Bomber Pleads Guilty

You may have had an early night, but innovation was not in hiding. Oh no, sirree, it’s been waving banners at oil conferences, shopping online, and appearing in court while you were asleep.

1. He’s been under the radar for a month now, but Julian Assange, the guy behind the WikiLeaks Web site, has popped up in Brussels to speak at a conference on freedom of information. He’s been advised by his legal team to steer clear of the U.S., but this morning Assange told the BBC that lawyers representing the site had been in contact with the U.S. Government over claims that U.S. soldier Bradley Manning was the whistleblower over the Baghdad video leaked a few months back.

2. BP CEO Tony Hayward was due to speak in London this morning at the World National Oil Companies Congress, but has pulled out, saying he needs to focus on the oil cleanup–see their crisis center here. His replacement, BP’s Chief of Staff Steve Westwell, was heckled by Greenpeace protesters as he addressed the conference. Last night’s telethon on the Larry King show, to raise money for people affected by the spill, included Cameron Diaz, Sting, and Robert Redford. Meanwhile the other protagonist in the Gulf oil spill, President Obama, has not scored so well, according to an NYT/CBS News poll, which claims that people are impatient with his response to the crisis.

3. Google is top of the shops, according to comScore. Its Product Search is the number one comparison shopping engine online, with TheFind moving ahead of Yahoo! Shopping. Google also holds 72% of the search engine market share, in figures released by Experian Hitwise yesterday, up 1% in May. Yahoo! was down 3%, and Bing down 2%, but Microsoft has decided to attack its Mountain View rival on the app front, with a Mac vs. PC-themed ad campaign that states, “Switch from Google Apps to Microsoft and you’ll be in great company.” Yeah!

4. Intel and the FTC are in talks to settle the anti-competitive lawsuit from last December, says Investors.com. The E.U. slapped a $1.45

billion fine on the company in 2009, and Intel was already forced to pay arch-rival AMD a $1.25 billion settlement as reparations for financial damages caused

by its anti-competitive maneuvers. “This basically stops the clock” on all legal proceedings, says Intel spokesman Tom Beerman.

5. Failed Times Square bomber Faisal Shahzad appeared in a Manhattan court last night and pleaded “guilty and a hundred times more” to weapons and terrorism charges. He also warned of future attacks on U.S. soil, and told the court that the fertilizer-fueled bomb, packed in a gun cabinet, propane tanks, and gas canisters rigged with fireworks, didn’t explode. “So I just walked to Grand Central, and I went home.”