New Light Installation Shows NYC’s Grand Central Station at Rush Hour

A light installation that looks like dancing human ghosts opened in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park last week, just in time for Halloween.

Scattered Light, by SF-based multimedia artist Jim Campbell, is a grid of lightbulb-encased LEDs that hangs off an 80-foot-long support apparatus and flickers in the shape of human silhouettes marching through the park.

The images are taken from video of commuters hurrying through Grand Central at rush hour. Campbell deconstructed the footage, then mapped its pixels onto almost 2,000 LEDs. Here’s the effect on a far smaller scale than what you’d find in the park now:

Campbell’s installation was unveiled at the park along with two others — Broken Window and Voices in the Subway Station — on Thursday. They’ll be up until February. For complete coverage, see here.