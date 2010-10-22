A Merry-Go-Round of Curios, in Rome’s Tiniest Shop

The space on the Via del Pellegrino , Rome’s famed street of artisans, is minuscule: 10 feet x 10 feet. Barely room for a salesperson, let alone a cash register. But it’s big enough for American designer Kevin Walz to curate a revolving show of the best of Italian craftsmanship.

WalzWindowShop, which opened with its first exhibit, “Italics,” this month is Walz’s homage to the craftspeople he’s met while practicing in Rome. “I’m asking traditional artisans to rethink things,” Walz tells us.

The location of the shop on this particular street mandates a strict attention to artistry. “You can’t introduce things here that aren’t art,” Walz says, noting that Italian enforcers actually roam the district checking out the wares. “Even the T-shirts had to be hand made.”

Walz’s first show is an homage to the five pillars of Italian life: church, fashion, art, food, and soccer. “They sound better in Italian though,” he says. That would be la chiesa, la mood, la cucina, la storia dell’arte, and calcio.