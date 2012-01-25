Sneak Peek: How Yves Behar Created an Affordable Task Chair for Herman Miller [Video]

The biggest buzz around Yves Behar’s sexy new Sayl chair for Herman Miller is its price. At $399, it can compete with chairs you’d find at Staples or Office Depot. How did he do it? Partly by reducing the number of parts. But fewer parts doesn’t mean less design work. In many cases, it means more.

To see just how much thinking went into this project — from a sketch of the bridge that inspired the suspension back to dozens of iterations of the smallest knob — check out this exclusive video of the sketch wall in fuseproject‘s studio.

The most unique feature of the chair is its back, which uses an elastomer rather than mesh or hard plastic. It took 70 prototypes to get it right. “We created a patented process to stretch it and string it that creates a response like a trampoline,” Behar says. “We can decide exactly where tension goes.”

That means things like lumbar support can be controlled via the material, versus the levers common to task chairs. “That’s a fundamental ‘aha'” Jack Schreur, Herman Miller’s vice president for North American Seating, told us at a sneak preview of the chair last summer. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to dial in different properties throughout the back.”